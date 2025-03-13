NY Gov. Hochul, Pres. Trump to meet Friday: Here's why

Expand / Collapse search

Published  March 13, 2025
The Brief

    • President Trump will meet with NY Gov. Hochul at the White House on Friday.
    • Trump says they'll discuss construction of an underground pipeline going through a "small section" of New York state.
    • Hochul says she wants to continue their conversations on infrastructure, Penn Station and congestion pricing.

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to visit Washington D.C. on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump, despite the pair bumping heads over several issues, including congestion pricing and immigration.

What we know:

Hochul says that she reached out to Trump on Wednesday to continue their last meeting in the Oval Office.

The president said they’d discuss several topics, including construction of an underground pipeline going through a "small section" of New York state that may eventually lower energy prices.

Hochul said they'll also discuss infrastructure, Penn Station, congestion pricing and energy "in light of the tariffs,"

Hochul and Trump have been odds over several issues since Trump took office, including the administration's mass deportation plans and the city's new congestion pricing toll.

In February, the Trump administration had ordered the MTA to terminate New York City's congestion pricing program by March 21, but state officials pushed back, saying that they would not shut down the tolling system without a court order.

 "There is a huge disconnect between the reality we know that New Yorkers are facing and the perception of reality out of the White House. I guarantee that the president has never had to endure missing a child’s sporting event because he was stuck on a delayed train," Hochul said.

Trump administration immigration czar Tom Homan also traveled to Hochul's stomping grounds in Albany this week to lambaste the state's Democratic lawmakers for so-called sanctuary city policies.

"You're not gonna stop us New York state. You've got to change the sanctuary stairs. If you don't get out of the way, we're going to do our job," Homan said.  
 

The Source: This article uses reporting from FOX 5 NY political reporter Morgan McKay along with background information from the Associated Press and McKay's previous reports.

