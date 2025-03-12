Trump's border czar Tom Homan: 'You're not gonna stop us, New York'

Tom Homan, President Trump's border czar, held a press conference with Republican lawmakers Wednesday at the New York State Capitol in Albany to discuss sanctuary cities and Green Light Laws in the state.

"You're not gonna stop us New York state. You've got to change the sanctuary stairs. If you don't get out of the way, we're going to do our job," Homan said.

The meeting mainly focused on immigration and border security issues as part of ongoing discussions surrounding federal immigration policies.

Homan blasted New York Democrats, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul, over what he calls "pro-illegal immigration" policies.

The border czar also defended New York City Mayor Eric Adams whom he says he would be meeting with again this week.

"She [Hochul] goes and tries to fire the mayor, who wants to help me find public safety threats," Homan said.

When asked whether Adams was doing a good job in following up with him regarding deportations and ICE, Homan said they were "in discussions."

The move is part of Homan's push to repeal the state’s Green Light law, which is the target of a court challenge by the Trump administration.

New York's Green Light laws, also known as the Diver's License Act, which allows illegal immigrants to get a driver's license, as one of the reasons for the lawsuit.

The law also prevents certain federal agencies from accessing New York State's driver's license information.

Homan also discussed New York’s sanctuary city policies, which remain in limbo, and the state's Laken Riley Act, which he says would require law enforcement to notify ICE when arresting a non-citizen in the state.

The Laken Riley Act, an immigration detention bill that requires the detainment of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes.

The move comes the same day as pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil's scheduled deportation hearing after his arrest by federal immigration officials.

Last time Homan was in New York, he met with Mayor Eric Adams over missing FEMA grants and appeared on "FOX & Friends" after agreeing to allow federal immigration officials to operate at Rikers Island, a decision signaling a shift in the city's sanctuary city policies.