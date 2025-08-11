Why Hochul won’t back Mamdani in NYC mayoral race

The Brief Gov. Kathy Hochul declined to endorse Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor, citing key policy differences. Mamdani’s progressive tax and spending plans conflict with Hochul’s more centrist economic stance. Despite Hochul’s silence and criticism from Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani has earned endorsements from top national and local Democrats.



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is refusing to back Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor, despite his public praise for her and his position as the party’s official candidate.

During a recent appearance on Fox News, Hochul declined to back Mamdani directly. Instead, she emphasized her willingness to work with "whoever the voters elect," pointing to her past cooperation with multiple mayors.

While she agreed with Mamdani’s emphasis on affordability, she stopped short of embracing his broader progressive agenda.

Mamdani, a self-identified Democratic socialist, has proposed bold policies such as raising taxes on millionaires and corporations to fund subsidized child care, free public buses, affordable housing, and state-run grocery stores. These positions have clashed with Hochul’s more moderate fiscal stance. While Mamdani has credited Hochul for standing up to former President Trump during national redistricting fights, the feeling does not appear mutual.

Independent mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo has also seized the moment to criticize Mamdani. Speaking during the Dominican Day Parade, Cuomo called out Mamdani for living in a rent-stabilized apartment in Queens. He argued that such units should be reserved for low-income residents, not for "the children of millionaires," and floated a proposal he’s dubbed "Zohran’s Law," which would restrict rent-stabilized housing eligibility.

Mamdani’s camp responded swiftly, accusing Cuomo of hypocrisy and deflection. A spokesperson for Mamdani slammed Cuomo for the state spending $60 million on his personal legal defense, arguing that the money could instead be used to fund thousands of affordable housing units.

Unfazed, Mamdani continues to build momentum.

He kicked off a week-long tour titled "Five Boroughs Against Trump," spotlighting what he calls the Trump administration’s harmful policies toward working-class New Yorkers, immigrants and the healthcare system. He’s expected to be joined by several key local Democrats during the events.

While Hochul holds back, Mamdani has already secured endorsements from progressive heavyweights and New York power players:

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams

Rep. Jerry Nadler

Rep. Nydia Velázquez

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander

Whether Hochul eventually joins that list, or continues to keep her distance, remains a key question in a race that’s dividing Democrats across the ideological spectrum.