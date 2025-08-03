Mamdani polls higher than all NYC mayoral candidates combined in new poll

The Brief A new poll found Mamdani with a significant lead in the current field of five candidates, attaining 50% of the vote regardless of his opponent. The combined level of support for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Eric Adams, conservative activist and talk show host Curtis Sliwa, and former federal prosecutor Jim Walden and undecided likely voters totaled 49%. The poll represents the largest sample size of any publicly released figures pertaining to the general election thus far.



A new poll conducted by Zenith Research and Public Progress Solutions found Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, with a significant lead in the current field of five candidates, attaining 50% of the vote regardless of his opponent.

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, during a campaign event at the NAN House of Justice in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, US, on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The 33-year-old Queens assemblyman is seeking to consolidate support ahead of Expand

NYC latest mayoral poll

Big picture view:

The poll was conducted from July 16 to July 24 and surveyed 1,453 New York City residents; it has a 2.9% margin of error for registered voters and a 3.9% margin of error for likely 2025 mayoral election voters.

By the numbers:

The combined level of support for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Eric Adams, conservative activist and talk show host Curtis Sliwa, and former federal prosecutor Jim Walden and undecided likely voters totaled 49%.

Cuomo came in second place, receiving 22% support, while Sliwa received 13% support. Adams garnered 7% support, and Walden received 1%. Voters under the "others/I don't know" designation totaled 6% support.

Mamdani's support never dips below 50% in the poll and only increases in a thinner field of candidates. For example, in a hypothetical four-way race without Cuomo, Mamdani's support rose to 55%. In a four-way race without Adams, Mamdani's support rose to 51%.

Mamdani is the only candidate of the five that the majority of respondents (58%) say they would consider voting for in November's election. In comparison, 37% said they would consider voting for Cuomo, 27% said they would consider voting for Adams, 26% would consider Sliwa, and 10% would consider Walden.

When respondents were asked who they would not consider voting for, 32% said Mamdani, 60% said Cuomo, 68% said Adams, 59% said Sliwa, and 40% said Walden. In fact, half of the respondents said they didn't know enough about Walden to properly answer the question.

Roughly 70% of respondents said they were "dissatisfied" with the direction of the city.

What they're saying:

Poll respondents came from Queens, Bronx, Kings, New York, and Richmond counties. It represents the largest sample size of any publicly released figures pertaining to the general election thus far.

The most important issues to them are housing costs, the price of groceries and household items as well as utilities, and crime and public safety.

Amit Singh Bagga, founder and principal of Public Progress Solutions, said in a statement provided to Newsweek that the poll is also the first of the election cycle to be offered in four languages and capture religious denominations and national origin. She said that the poll "makes one thing clear: Black union households, young Jews, South Asians, East Asians, Latinos, and New Yorkers in every income bracket are all on the same Zohran Mamdani bus."

"And it's headed in the direction of the Democratic Party's future," Bagga added. "Forget the DNC's post-mortem; these results are the blueprint for evolution to stave off extinction. The question is, are we listening?"

Dig deeper:

