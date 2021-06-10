Historic Tarrytown Music Hall reopens for performances

Some of music's greats — from Bon Jovi to B.B. King — have taken the stage at the Tarrytown Music Hall in Westchester County. They've headlined at one of the most intimate and historic venues in the Hudson Valley.

"The theater industry is the first to close and last to open when something like this happens," executive director Bjorn Olsson said. "It's devastating."

Now after 15 months of darkness, the not-for-profit theater is still standing and the curtain is going back up. A fully packed house got to sit in these seats beginning Wednesday night to watch classical violinist Joshua Bell.

No social distancing. No masks. All thanks to vaccines.

"You show your vaccine pass at the door and you know it's going to be like old times," Olsson said.

The hope is that a scaled-down show with one local musician leads to many more large-scale performances this year.

Tarrytown Music Hall | 13 Main Street, Tarrytown, N.Y. 10591 | 914-631-3390 | tarrytownmusichall.org

