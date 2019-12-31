Hiker completes 50th annual summit of Pikes Peak in Colorado

Members of a Colorado hiking club mark the end of the year with an annual hike up Pikes Peak.

This year, one member of the Pikes Peak AdAmAn Club, which was founded in 1922, marked his 50th straight annual summit of the mountain.

"It's a bright spot on my calendar for months in advance," Ted Lindeman told KKTV on Monday before the group began its trek from Manitou Springs. "I really look forward to spending time trudging through the snow and ice and howling winds."

The club marked its progress on its Facebook page, which noted that the hikers reached the peak Tuesday evening. They will ring in the new year with a fireworks show.

"The AdAmAn Club is safe and warm inside the Summit House," a message on the Facebook page said. "The last two miles were challenging with deep snow and slippery footing."

At 14,115 feet, the summit of Pikes Peak is the highest in the southern Front Range of the Rocky Mountains.