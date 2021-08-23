Henri aftermath: Long Island mostly spared

Dozens of people showed up at the Fire Island Ferry Terminal in Bay Shore early Monday morning after a voluntary evacuation on Saturday ahead of Tropical Storm Henri.

While Henri at one point had the potential to cause tremendous damage across Long Island, officials told us it was kept to a minimum.

"A lot of us felt that the track that it did take was the track it was going to take but there was a lot of uncertainty," said Dave Anderson of Fire Island Ferries.

Over at Jones Beach, Fields 2 through 6, including the Central Mall and games area, were underwater on Sunday.

RELATED: Cleanup underway after Henri triggers severe flooding

Along the North Shore in Port Jefferson, flood-prone areas saw moderate flooding as expected but nowhere near as bad as it could've been.

Farther east in Hampton Bays, people took precautions by boarding up homes and once the storm passed, surfers took advantage of the swells.

All eyes were on PSEG Long Island and their response to Henri. The company brought in over 1,000 contractors but as of Monday afternoon, just over 200 of more than 1.1 million customers were without power.