Heavy rain, flooding causes chaos in New Jersey

A powerful storm brought heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding to the Tri-State area Wednesday, leaving drivers stranded, damaging homes, and knocking down power lines across Newark, Hillside, and the Bronx.

What we know:

Newark saw major flooding as a result of the storms, stranding drivers.

Some motorists who attempted to brave the floodwaters ended up stranded in stalled vehicles, providing plenty of business for tow trucks.

Meanwhile, in Hillside and in the Bronx, massive trees were felled due to strong winds, damaging homes and cars and knocking out power.

What's next:

By 10:30 p.m., just over 1,400 JCP&L customers were without power, while Con Ed and PSEG reported a few hundred customers without power.

Crews are continuing to work to restore power in affected areas.