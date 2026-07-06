Heavy rain, flash floods, power outages bring chaotic Monday commute to NYC area

The Brief An intense storm system has triggered a region-wide flood watch with peak flash flooding risks and 50 mph wind gusts severely impacting the Monday morning commute. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has activated the city’s emergency plan, deploying crews to clear catch basins and check on vulnerable basement-apartment residents. High winds and heavy rain have downed trees across the boroughs and knocked out power for tens of thousands of tri-state residents.



An intense storm system moving through the Tri-State area has triggered widespread flash flood warnings, downed trees and significant power outages, making for a treacherous Monday morning commute across New York City and surrounding regions.

While the rain briefly tapered off in parts of Brooklyn, officials warn that intermittent heavy downpours, flash flooding and severe wind gusts will threaten the area throughout the day.

Flash flood threat

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The highest risk for rapid, dangerous flash flooding is concentrated between 4 and 10 a.m. Monday morning, directly impacting peak transit hours.

Commuters are already facing major disruptions, including a substitute bus service operating between Highbridge and Annandale. Transit officials and local authorities are strongly advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm windows.

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NYC emergency plan

What they're saying:

In response to the severe weather, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani activated the city’s Flash Flood Emergency Plan.

City crews have been working through the night to clear catch basins, inspect historically flood-prone neighborhoods and directly contact residents living in vulnerable basement apartments. To assist those displaced or seeking safety, the city opened more than 50 emergency school locations overnight.

"If you are able, we ask that you do not travel during this period of the most intense weather that we are expecting. If you live in a basement apartment, start to plan. If you see water rising around you, move to higher ground," Mamdani said.

Power outages

Local perspective:

The combination of saturated ground and powerful wind gusts has already caused structural damage and blocked roadways. In South Richmond Hill, Queens, reports show large trees downed onto vehicles, completely shutting down local streets.

Power grids across New York and New Jersey are also under immense strain, with tens of thousands of residents left in the dark.

How to stay safe

What you can do:

As the storm system continues to move through the area, city officials emphasize the following steps for all residents:

Report damage: If you see a downed tree, blocked roadway, or downed utility lines, call 311 immediately.

Real-time updates: New Yorkers are urged to sign up for instant emergency text alerts by texting NYCALERT to 692-692.

Monitor basement units: Basement apartments are historically vulnerable to rapid, life-threatening flooding. Prepare an evacuation plan and move to higher ground immediately if water begins to accumulate.