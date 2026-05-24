Health advisory issued at 20 beaches in Nassau County on Memorial Day weekend

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The Brief Health officials are issuing an advisory for 20 beaches in Nassau County during the Memorial Day weekend. The advisory is a precaution following heavy rainfall in the area that can elevate bacterial levels. It is expected to be lifted by Monday morning.



If the sun happens to peak out among the clouds on Sunday, health officials say you should still wait to get in the water at nearly two dozen beaches in Nassau County.

What we know:

The Nassau County Department of Health is issuing an advisory against bathing at 20 beaches due to recent heavy rainfall. The advisory goes into effect on Sunday, and is expected to be lifted at 10 a.m. Monday.

North Shore Beaches under advisory:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Crescent Beach – Glen Cove

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Sea Cliff Yacht Club Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

South Shore Beaches under advisory:

Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway

Island Park Beach – Island Park

Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa

What they're saying:

Officials say the advisory is being issued as a precaution for beaches that are known to be impacted by stormwater runoff.

"Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause exceedances of the New York State standard for bathing water quality," the Nassau County Department of Health said.

What's next:

The advisory could be extended if there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.