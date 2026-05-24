Health advisory issued at 20 beaches in Nassau County on Memorial Day weekend
NASSAU COUNTY. NY - If the sun happens to peak out among the clouds on Sunday, health officials say you should still wait to get in the water at nearly two dozen beaches in Nassau County.
What we know:
The Nassau County Department of Health is issuing an advisory against bathing at 20 beaches due to recent heavy rainfall. The advisory goes into effect on Sunday, and is expected to be lifted at 10 a.m. Monday.
North Shore Beaches under advisory:
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Crescent Beach – Glen Cove
- Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
- Sea Cliff Yacht Club Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
South Shore Beaches under advisory:
- Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
- Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach – Island Park
- Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa
What they're saying:
Officials say the advisory is being issued as a precaution for beaches that are known to be impacted by stormwater runoff.
"Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause exceedances of the New York State standard for bathing water quality," the Nassau County Department of Health said.
What's next:
The advisory could be extended if there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Nassau County Department of Health.