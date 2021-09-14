'Hamilton,' 'The Lion King,' other major Broadway shows return

After 18 months in the dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great White Way is coming back to life.

"I'm thrilled Broadway is opening up, New York is opening back up," said Jenny Milanosk, who came from Boston for the return of Broadway.

The curtains will once again rise for Broadway's long-running powerhouse shows like The Lion King, Wicked, Chicago, and Hamilton.

Theaters will be at full capacity. However, proof of vaccination and masks are required.

"Today is a phenomenal day for Broadway because when Broadway returns, New York returns," Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin said. "And the 97,000 workers of Broadway return back to work."

The TKTS discount ticket booth in Times Square also reopened on Tuesday.

Jimmy Nederlander, CEO of the Nederlander organization, told Good Day New York that he is optimistic about the industry's return, despite ongoing concerns about the delta variant.

"Broadway is not only back but we're charting numbers well before COVID," he said. "Hamilton has a $40 million advance right now, which is humongous."

The numbers signal that the best of Broadway is yet to come.

