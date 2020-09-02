Gyms reopen in NYC with changes, restrictions

Gyms were allowed to reopen across New York City on Wednesday at 6 a.m., but with restrictions and changes.

All gymgoers and staff must wear face masks and keep six feet apart. Gyms will only be allowed to operate at 33 percent capacity.

Owners were required to fill out a questionnaire by the state prior to reopening that will be followed by virtual inspections by NY State Health Department officials of every gym. If the gym fails the inspection, it will be required to immediately close until the health protocols are corrected.

Gymgoers will undergo a health screening upon entering including a temperature check. Equipment will be spaced out or placed out of service to allow for social distancing.

Gyms like Blink Fitness in Park Slope, Brooklyn added directional signage throughout the facility to direct customers to the correct entrance and exit.

"We are pumped," said Matt Pryblyski. "We cannot wait to open our doors."

Across the river, gyms in New Jersey reopened a day earlier at 25 percent capacity.

Owners and operators of gyms and fitness centers large and small in both states had been anxiously waiting for the governors to lift the pandemic closures.