High winds made their way across the region Friday, causing a large tree to fall onto several cars on Manhattans' Upper West Side.

The tree damaged a car near Riverside Drive and West 106th Street just after 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The FDNY responded to the scene and saw no action was needed.

