Take a tour of Grand Central Terminal

Ever wanted to take a tour of the Grand Central Terminal? Well, now you can, again!

MTA Metro-North Railroad and City Experiences announced today the return of tours at the iconic train terminal, offered exclusively by Walks, returning for the first time since taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic nearly two years ago.

Guests will be provided with an official tour of the historic landmark, offering a unique perspective of the train terminal. Guests will be paired with an expert guide who provides a rich history of the landmark.

The 90-minute tour will take visitors on a journey to discover the many known and unknown treasures of the train terminal. Guests will have the opportunity to see all the major sites that make up Grand Central Terminal, including the Transit Museum, Vanderbilt Hall, the Main Concourse, the Grand Central Market, Grand Central Clock, and the Whispering Gallery.

Guests can also take advantage of Grand Central’s shops and restaurants after touring.

Tickets are available seven days a week with tours starting at 3 p.m. Admission is $35 for adults and $30 for children.