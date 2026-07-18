Grand Central display counts down to 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

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The Brief FIFA is marking the countdown to Sunday’s World Cup Final at Grand Central Terminal. The terminal’s departure boards feature kickoff times from cities around the world. The display connects the 48 nations that participated in the tournament.



Grand Central Terminal is counting down to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final with a display showing when the match will begin around the world.

What we know:

FIFA worked with Grand Central Terminal to create the activation ahead of the Final, which will begin at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday, July 19.

The display uses Grand Central’s four-faced clock and departure boards to highlight the global nature of the tournament and the New York New Jersey host region.

The FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy is also featured at the New York City landmark.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: The FIFA World Cup Trophy is seen at Grand Central Terminal on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

A global countdown

Grand Central’s departure boards have been programmed to display the Final’s local kickoff times in cities representing all 48 nations that participated in the 2026 World Cup.

Featured cities include Madrid, Buenos Aires, Tokyo, Rabat, Toronto, Port-au-Prince, Auckland and Mexico City.

FIFA said the display illustrates how the Final will begin at one moment in New York New Jersey while being experienced simultaneously around the world.

When is the World Cup Final?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will begin at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić will officiate the match.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: The FIFA World Cup Trophy is seen at Grand Central Terminal on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The backstory:

The 2026 tournament is the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 participating nations.

FIFA said the Grand Central activation recognizes each country’s contribution to the tournament while highlighting the region hosting the Final.