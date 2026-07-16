Spain vs. Argentina final preview: Messi, Lamine Yamal collide for World Cup title

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The Brief Spain and Argentina meet Sunday in the FIFA World Cup Final at New York New Jersey Stadium. Argentina is trying to become the first back-to-back World Cup champion since Brazil in 1962. The match features Lionel Messi’s experience against Lamine Yamal’s rise, plus Spain’s defense against Argentina’s tournament-best attack.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup comes down to Spain and Argentina, a final built around legacy, youth, defense, late goals and one more chance for Lionel Messi to lift the trophy.

What we know:

Spain faces Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on FOX and stream on FOX One.

Argentina reached the final with a 2-1 win over England in the semifinals, while Spain beat France 2-0 to claim the other spot.

The winner will leave New Jersey as World Cup champion.

How Spain got here

Spain’s knockout run has been as difficult as any team’s in the tournament.

La Roja beat Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32, eliminated Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16, beat Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals and then shut out France 2-0 in the semifinals.

FOX Sports noted that Spain has faced three teams ranked in FIFA’s top 10 during this World Cup: Belgium, Portugal and France. No team has faced more top-10 opponents at this tournament.

Spain’s biggest strength has been defense. Through seven matches, Spain has allowed just one goal, and its six clean sheets are the most by a team in a single World Cup.

How Argentina got here

Argentina’s path has been more dramatic.

The defending champions beat Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32, rallied past Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16, beat Switzerland 3-1 after extra time in the quarterfinals and then knocked out England 2-1 in the semifinals.

Argentina has not always made it look easy, but it has kept finding late answers. FOX Sports reported that Argentina has scored 18 goals at this World Cup, more than any other team, and that half of those goals have come in the 75th minute or later.

That sets up the central tactical question of the final: Can Spain’s defense hold up against Argentina’s late-game pressure?

Messi’s final stand?

Messi enters the final at 39 years old, still driving Argentina’s title defense.

Messi has scored eight goals in seven matches at this World Cup.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates the team's second goal by Lautaro Martinez #22 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Expand

Argentina is trying to become the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962, which would add one more historic achievement to Messi’s international career.

There is also a personal twist: Messi spent 21 years in Barcelona, rising through La Masia before becoming a club legend in Spain. Now, he has to beat Spain to win another World Cup.

Lamine Yamal’s moment

On the other side is Lamine Yamal, the 19-year-old star who could turn this final into a coronation.

FOX Sports wrote that Yamal has already been viewed by many as the next player to inherit Messi’s place at the top of the sport, especially after following Messi’s path at Barcelona.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 06: Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

If Yamal starts and Spain wins, he would join a short list of players who started and won a World Cup Final before age 20. FOX Sports listed Uruguay’s Rubén Morán, Brazil’s Pelé, Italy’s Giuseppe Bergomi and France’s Kylian Mbappé as the only players to do it.

Yamal would also become the first player to win both the Euros and World Cup before turning 20, according to FOX Sports.

Spain’s defense vs. Argentina’s attack

The final also brings the tournament’s best defensive team against its most productive attack.

Spain has conceded only one goal, with goalkeeper Unai Simón recording a tournament-record six clean sheets. Rodri has also anchored the team in midfield after returning to world-class form..

Argentina, meanwhile, has scored more than any team in the tournament and has repeatedly delivered late in matches.

If Spain controls possession and keeps Argentina from turning the final into a late scramble, La Roja will have a chance to win its second World Cup. If Argentina hangs around, Messi and company have shown they only need one late moment to change the match.

Players to watch

Messi is the obvious headliner for Argentina, but Julián Alvarez has also delivered in big moments during the knockout stage. Enzo Fernandez has also stepped up into goalscoring form in the clutch moments of this tournament.

For Spain, Yamal brings the star power, while Rodri and Simón have been central to the team’s defensive control. Cucurella has been an absolute unit in fullback.

What’s at stake

Argentina is trying to defend its 2022 World Cup title and become the first repeat champion in more than 60 years.

Spain is chasing its second World Cup title and its first since 2010.

For Messi, it could be one more trophy on the biggest stage. For Yamal, it could be the start of a new era.

How to watch

Spain vs. Argentina

FIFA World Cup Final

Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET

New York New Jersey Stadium

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX One