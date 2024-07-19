Global tech outage: How are NYC systems, services impacted?

Officials in NYC are keeping a close eye on how the widespread technology problems could impact systems such as 911 and 311.

Matthew Fraser, chief technology officer for the NYC Office of Technology & Innovation, joined FOX 5 NY to answer some questions:

Are 911 and 311 impacted?

"For New York City, most of our critical systems are up and running. So 911, 311, other systems that you would expect like our traffic management systems, our water management systems, those things are up and running."

Other systems or services impacted?

"Other things like systems that belong to our taxi and limousine commission, systems that belong to our Department of Buildings, like licensing and permitting systems. Some of those systems have mild impacts where the public-face components and, like the some of the back-end stuff is impacted."

Hospitals and surgeries?

"Everything from scheduling into some basic stuff like email for certain hospitals may be impacted. And as a result, they're saying if you have any scheduled surgeries to be sure that you contact your primary care physician or whoever's performing that."

Is the NYPD impacted in any way?

"We have minimal impacts to our police department. Some of the issues include the issue that you're referring to is just of the smartphone, but for police communications, especially emergency communications, they default back to their radios, and we are seeing no impact to 911 call taking, no impact to 911 dispatch or no impact to the radio communications that work."

Airport outages today

Several airlines have already requested FAA assistance with ground stops. Click HERE for more information.