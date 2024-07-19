Global Microsoft airline outage: See grounded flights, delays

A widespread Microsoft outage caused major disruptions to travel around the world Friday, including flights.

Several airlines have already requested FAA assistance with ground stops.

Delays are expected to continue as the company says it is gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

Visa, ADT security, Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta all had growing outages as of Friday morning according to DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said there's "no reason to believe this is anything other than a bad update from CrowdStrike," however the cause of the outage is still unclear.

FOX 5's Lissette Nuñez reported major delays at JFK Airport and the FAA says it is closely monitoring technical issues impacting IT systems at all U.S. airlines.

Officials at LaGuardia warned travelers,"DO NOT head to the airport unless your flight is confirmed."

Check the status of flights to and from LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark Airports below.

Flights outages, grounded

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport delays

Newark Airport flight status

JFK Airport flight status

Why is there an outage?

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was "working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate the impact in a more expedient fashion" and that they were "observing a positive trend in service availability."

The company did not respond to a request for comment. It did not explain the cause of the outage further.

Despite the global Microsoft outage, basic city services in NYC seem to be working.

For transit commutes, there doesn't seem to be many major issues from the outage.