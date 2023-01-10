George Santos probe sought by Democrats over House ethics

George Santos was sworn into Congress early Saturday morning. On Tuesday, he received his first House Ethics Committee complaint from sitting members for "failing to file timely, accurate and complete financial disclosure reports."

"He has been put on notice that he’s the target of an Ethics complaint on the part of two of his colleagues," said Rep. Ritchie Torres. "The million dollar question is where did all of the money come from?"

Crusaders against corruption and criminality are going after Santos saying the 34-year-old who admitted to lying about much of his background is a fraud who can’t be trusted.

RELATED: George Santos sworn into Congress

The Campaign Legal Center also filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Monday. The nonpartisan watchdog group questions sources of funding including the $705,000 Santos loaned to his campaign.

"We raised the claim that in fact some outside source - that could be from some individual, corporation or foreign national gave him the money illegally to run for congress," said Saurav Ghosh who is the Director of Federal Campaign Finance Reform at Campaign Legal Center.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise weighed in on concerns surrounding Santos saying his past will be discussed with him directly.

RELATED: House Republicans to launch investigations into FBI, China

"We’re going to have to sit down and talk to him about," Scalise said. "That’s something we’re going to deal with just like other things we have to deal with."

Meanwhile, Santos continued to dodge reporters in Washington. And locally, the door at his district office in Douglaston remained closed. A spokesperson shared this picture saying maintenance and electrical issues inside the building have prevented them from opening.

FOX 5 NY reached out to the landlord who acknowledged there are problems within the space and says it’s typical when a new tenant takes over, and it’s being worked on now. A spokesperson for Santos tells me they hope to have the office up and running by the end of the week.

For his part Santos’ attorney says he’s not commenting on recent complaints filed, citing ongoing investigations.