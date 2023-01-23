NY voters say George Santos should resign, poll finds

A new poll shows that New York voters give Rep. George Santos high unavoidability ratings and should resign from Congress.

The Siena College Research Institute poll found that nearly two-thirds of Democrats, 59% of independents, and 49% of Republicans say he should resign. Only 17% of all voters say he shouldn’t resign.

"Voters overwhelmingly view Santos unfavorably, including 55% of Democrats, 56% of Republicans, and 59% of independents," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. "It is fascinating that Santos has gone from largely unknown freshman representative-elect to being more well known to New Yorkers than Brooklyn’s Hakeem Jeffries, just elected to his sixth term and the new US House Minority Leader."

SANTOS: "I'VE LIVED AN HONEST LIFE"

It was not widely noticed until after Santos had won the election that it was reported that much of his resume was fake.

Santos apparently misrepresented his education, employment history, and even personal background in his official bio that appeared on his campaign website. He claimed that he graduated from CUNY's Baruch College, worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, runs a family investment firm, owns multiple properties, and his grandparents escaped the Holocaust.

He also claimed that his mother was at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Santos has also admitted that he dressed as a woman when he lived in Brazil but denied he performed as a Drag Queen despite numerous reports and photos that appear to show him doing just that.

New York's 3rd Congressional District covers parts of western Nassau County and eastern Queens. The Nassau County Republican Party has called on Santos to resign. He has refused.

The Siena College Poll was conducted January 15-19, 2023, among 821 New York State registered voters. It has an overall margin of error of +4.3 percentage points.