'I've lived an honest life': Rep. George Santos appears on podcast

"I’m here," said Rep. George Santos. "Willing, able, and ready to work."

But a group of concerned citizens in New York’s third district argue George Santos’ work is ineffective and isn’t welcome.

"We voted for an imposter," said Jody Kass Finkel, the cofounder of Concerned Citizens of NY-03.

Now they say they’re left doing the dirty work to get who they call a national embarrassment out of office - less than 24 hours after Nassau, Suffolk and New York’s fellow GOP groups called on the scandal-stricken congressman to resign.

"You can’t believe a word out of his mouth," Kass Finkel said.

In an interview with Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Thursday - Santos made it clear he isn’t going anywhere.

"I’ve lived an honest life," he said. "I’ve never been accused of any bad doing All the people calling on me to resign, I beat them by double their margins because I outworked every one of them."

When asked about the mystery money - more than $700,000 in loans he gave himself for the campaign - Santos stopped short of going into specifics.

"I’ll tell you where it didn’t come from," he said. "It didn’t come from China, Ukraine or Burisma."

We called Santos’ DC office to see when the Douglaston district location would be open. A woman who answered the phone said it’s up and running. We came by on Thursday afternoon, the door is locked and the lights are off.

"I was elected by 142,000 people and until those same 142,000 people tell me they don’t want me - we’ll find out in two years," Santos said.

And two years is the time Santos should have to prove himself according to Queens GOP Committee Chair Tony Nunziato who continues stand by his candidate.

"He wanted to become a congressman so he embellished what his background was," Nunziato said. "Am I for it, no, but it’s not against the law."

Outside the House on Thursday, Santos told reporters he expects to be on committees and insists he not doing a political job but he’s serving the American people who elected him.