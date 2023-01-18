Former friend says George Santos stole his scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally

Gregory Morey-Parker once considered Congressman George Santos his friend.

"I wish he would just resign," Morey-Parker says. "I know he won’t because he’s stubborn. I was 24 and met him on an online dating app."

Now 33, Morey-Parker is speaking out about the man he only remembers using the name Anthony Devolder.

"I’ve never known him as George Santos," he said. "He said his like family name was like Zabrovsky."

The two met in 2013 and Morey-Parker took Santos up on his offer a year or so later to live with him for a few months in Jackson Heights, Queens while he looked for an apartment.

He says Santos, at the time, worked for a Brazilian television network. But the stories he told never added up including times where Morey-Parker would wonder what happen to the rent money he paid to Santos.

"He would disappear," Morey-Parker said. "I worked and I was busy. I didn’t really question it."

He went on to say, "There were no degrees hanging up, no awards from Citi or Goldman. I was giving him money every month and he was also getting eviction notices on the door every month as well."

Morey-Parker also knew Fatima - Santos’s mom and Santos’s sister Tiffany who he says may have helped raise money for her brother’s campaign.

"I don’t think she had the money at all," he said. "I think perhaps it was getting funneled to her through a different source."

The two last spoke in 2019, and it wasn’t until recently that he realized the Burberry scarf worn by Santos at a Stop The Steal rally in 2021 was the one Santos allegedly stole when Morey-Parker last visited him in Flushing.

Santos also allegedly conned people including at least one veteran trying to save his dying service dog, through his pet charity called Friends of Pets United. According to reports, there are no official records of the nonprofit.

"I know a lot but I don’t know how much of it is the truth," Morey-Parker said.

What is true is that Santos is being investigated by local and federal prosecutors as calls for him to step down continue to grow louder.