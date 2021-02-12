Long Island frontline workers renew their wedding vows

From the funeral director to the firefighter and the army sergeant who recently retired from the Nassau County police department, couples on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic renewed their vows just in time for Valentine’s Day.

"Even in the midst of a pandemic you just have to think outside the box," said Hempstead Town Clerk Kate Murray.

With safety protocols in place, cake, roses and champagne too, officiants stood behind plexiglass as couples said "I do".

For Rob and Lisa Dexter, the coronavirus pandemic has been a true test of their love.

"This cemented it," said Rob Dexter, Ex-Chief with the Island Park fire department and retired Nassau County Police Officer. "Being stuck in the house for a year. We didn’t kill each other and we’re still in love."

Also put to the test Michelle Foder and her husband Larry. The funeral director told FOX 5 NY work has never been busier.

"Every day was a challenge," Foder said. "It was like working in the ER, not a funeral home."

And after making it through what Matthew and Stephanie Schmidt hope were the hardest months of the pandemic, the couple, married since 2007, has this advice to share.

"A lot of talking gets through everything and honestly it all works out at the end," he said.

Butch Yamali owner of the Coral House who hosted the vow renewal wanted to give back to those who have given so much to help others.

"It’s a little different but we’re here and people are happy," Yamali said.

And the key to that happiness?

"Communication and you got to keep it spicy," said the Dexters.

Good advice from a couple that's been married for almost 32 years!