Four more NJ counties added to Ida Major Disaster Declaration

article

Four more counties in New Jersey have been added to a Major Disaster Declaration and are eligible for federal help from FEMA.

Governor Phil Murphy announced on Twitter that residents of Essex, Hudson, Mercer, and Union counties will all now have access to federal assistance to help with recovery and rebuilding.

Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic and Somerset counties had already received declarations from the White House on Monday.

The declaration allows residents to seek assistance for things like grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and more.

Those affected by the storm are being asked to visit DisasterAssistance. gov

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement



