Forest fire closes parkway, prompts evacuations in New Jersey

A forest fire erupted in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Sunday with the large blaze closing roadways and prompting evacuations in Lakewood and Brick township areas.

Footage shared with Storyful by Abby Redy shows billows of thick smoke.

According to local news reports, Brick Police had announced evacuations in the Brick Lake Park area and stores along Route 70 at about 4 pm, having issued orders to avoid the vicinity of the fire.

The New Jersey Department of Transposition tweeted several miles of the Garden State Parkway and Route 70 had been closed.

This is a developing story.