Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
6
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 PM EST until THU 2:00 AM EST, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Westchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 AM EST until THU 2:00 PM EST, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 8:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 AM EST, Southern Nassau County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 10:00 AM EST, Sullivan County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County

Food delivery workers still on the streets despite snowstorm

By
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Food delivery workers dealing with storm

The nor'easter slamming our area this evening doesn't mean food delivery workers have stopped working.

NEW YORK - So many of us wait anxiously for our food to arrive after we place an order for delivery. But how often do you stop to really think about how that food got to you or the struggles delivery workers face?

“If you’re brave enough to work in the bad weather, layer up. None of the bulky stuff, just layer. It helps a lot,” said Gerardo Angulo.

Angulo, who works for the independent courier service, Relay, tells us firsthand about the challenges of delivering food during a storm on his bike. Beforehand, he maps out longer routes to avoid windy areas along the water and narrow roads. At Kissaki restaurant on the Lower East Side, where Gerardo is picking up an order, owner Garry Kanfer is offering hot tea or hot matcha to all his couriers.

“Some of their deliveries, people don’t realize are about 3 to 4 miles away so they might pick up the food on the Lower East Side and for example get to the Upper East Side, and today that is definitely going to be a hard bike ride for them,” said Kanfer.

Nuhma Tuazon, who transitioned her Long Island City catering businesses into individual and small family meals, expects 30 to 40 minute delays in delivery during the storm.

“My delivery guy, he has to drop off stuff, make sure he is also safe, make sure he doesn’t leave anything behind and then he comes home safe also,” said Tuazon.

As for Angulo, he says he’s a skilled biker, and he’s counting on those skills during the storm.

“I’m a little nervous right now, especially this year with all this outdoor dining and stuff from the restaurants. The streets are really narrow. so between car traffic and our traffic and slick floors it’s going to be a little difficult tonight,” said Angulo.

The common expression: preparing for the worst and hoping for the best— never more true.