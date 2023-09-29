Expand / Collapse search

Flash floods hit several New Jersey counties

Severe Weather
Several NJ counties under flash flood warnings

A state of emergency has been declared in New Jersey. FOX 5 NY’s Teresa Priolo has the latest.

HOBOKEN, N.J. - Several New Jersey counties are under flash flood warnings.

FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo says portions of Hoboken are still underwater hours after significant rainfall.

In the northwest section of New Jersey, cars are still tire-deep in the water.

Hoboken is under a state of emergency and non-essential travel is discouraged. 

Governor Phil Murphy also followed Hoboken's lead and made the same declaration for the entire state. He also closed state offices at 3 p.m.

"Every time that we have a lot of rain, it just gets so bad. They said they are making all of these resiliency parks and stuff. I am not seeing any changes," a Hoboken resident said.

Murphy is encouraging residents in the north and central regions of the state to hunker down because the threat of flooding hasn't completely passed.