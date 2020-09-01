Firefighters pull off daring rope rescue at Harlem fire

New York City firefighters completed a difficult, dangerous, and brave rescue at a burning building in Harlem on Tuesday.

A fire broke out at Lenox Terrace on Lenox Avenue and West 135th Street around 1:30 p.m., the FDNY said.

When the crews arrived, they saw a panicked woman calling for help from her windowsill on the 16th floor. So they quickly jumped into action to execute a rope rescue from the roof, which is rare, the department said. One firefighter scaled down the side of the apartment tower and pulled the woman to safety.

The woman was treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to be OK.

The hero firefighter later told reporters that he knew that time was crucial and that he could trust his coworkers with his life.

That same team of firefighters had just been practicing the rope rescue drill before they got the call, according to the FDNY.

