Hudson Yards fire breaks out inside 44-story luxury high-rise

A fire broke out inside a 44-story luxury high-rise in Hudson Yards Thursday morning, according to FDNY officials.

Officials say the fire started around 11:30 a.m., on the roof of the building on 10th Avenue, between West 35th and 36th Streets in Manhattan. Dozens of first responders and emergency crews responded to the scene.

Featured article

Several videos shared on social media show large plumes of dark smoke pouring from the building’s roof.

Meanwhile in Queens, firefighters were battling a fire that broke out on top of a building in Lindenwood Park.

NYC firefighters have been working around the clock over the past few days to contain multiple fires in Manhattan and Queens. Dry conditions have been making it difficult to control the flames, and operations are still ongoing.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the scene is still under investigation.