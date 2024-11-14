FDNY battles fire burning through Queens building roof

The FDNY is battling a fire that broke out on top of a building in Queens.

The fire broke out just before 12 p.m. at 86-10 151st Avenue in Lindenwood on Thursday. 33 fire units and 140 EMS personnel responded.

At a press conference, Assistant Chief Joseph Ferrante, Queens Borough Commander, said firefighters found that there was a fire in the walls of apartment 5D on the fifth floor.

"As we started to open the walls up, it became apparent that the fire had extended. This is a non-fireproof building," Ferrante said. "It's made primarily of wood on the inside. The fire got into pipe chases."

Ferrante said heating vents then extended to the sixth floor of the building and into the cockloft area.

The view from SkyFOX shows the fire burning through the roof of the building while crews are trying to control it.

It took the FDNY two hours to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries to civilians. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, Ferrante said.

The Department of Buildings is going to evaluate the extensive damage to the building. Its unclear how many people have been displaced at this time.

Fire marshals are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.