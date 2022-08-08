Fetty Wap arrested for allegedly violating terms of release

Rapper Fetty Wap, who had been on a $500,000 bond after being arrested on federal drug charges, has been arrested again after prosecutors claim he violated the conditions of his pre-trial release.

The rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested at Citi Field last October during the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival. Fetty Wap was among a group that was accused of selling more than 100 kilograms of drugs, including heroin and fentanyl.

They allegedly obtained the narcotics on the West Coast and used the U.S. Postal Service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport them across the country to Suffolk County, where they were stored. The drugs were then distributed to dealers who sold the controlled substances on Long Island and in New Jersey.

Search warrants executed during the investigation resulted in the recovery of approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Fetty Wap's attorney issued a statement after the initial arrest stating: "We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding."

Two of his codefendants have pleaded guilty in the case.

He was arrested again on Monday morning in New Jersey after federal prosecutors claim he threatened to kill a person during a FaceTime video call.

At a hearing on Monday afternoon, Magistrate Judge Steven Locke revoked Fetty Wap's bond and sent him to jail, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney.

Fetty Wap rose to prominence after his debut single "Trap Queen" reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

He lost his left eye as a child due to congenital glaucoma.

Fetty Wap, 30, has had several run-ins with the law in the past, including a 2019 arrest for allegedly assaulting three hotel employees in Las Vegas.

In 2017 he was arrested and charged with DUI after police say he was caught street racing another car on a New York City highway.

Police said he was driving his 2015 Mercedes at more than 100 mph in a 50 mph zone when officers pulled him over. They say he gave them an expired New Jersey driver's license.