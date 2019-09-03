Rapper Fetty Wap accused of assaulting 3 hotel employees

article

Police in Las Vegas say rapper Fetty Wap was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel.

Police say the 28-year-old whose real name is Willie Maxwell was arrested Sunday morning on three counts of battery. Local news reports say he hit a parking attendant after getting into an argument.

Police originally said Wap hit an employee but later said he "committed a battery" on three.

Fetty Wap performed at the MTV Video Music Awards last week.

He was arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was caught street racing another car on a New York City highway.

Police said he was driving his 2015 Mercedes more than 100 MPH in a 50 MPH zone when officers pulled him over. They say he gave them an expired New Jersey driver's license.

Fetty Wap rose to prominence after his debut single "Trap Queen", reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

He lost his left eye as a child due to congenital glaucoma.

With the Associated Press