NYC drug overdose deaths: Experts sound alarm on 'greatest threat ever'

"This is the equivalent of a 737 crashing every single day in the United States." — DEA Agent Frank Tarantino

There have been shocking headlines about new street drugs like ‘tranq,’ an animal tranquilizer that can cause instant death. The danger is real and immediate, so we talked to three experts on the front lines of the crisis helping to save lives.

The latest data on drug overdose deaths in New York City shows they are at an unprecedented high level, increasing in 2021 by 78% from 2019. The New York City Department of Health says about 80% were due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid about 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin.

Fentanyl has been steadily taking more lives since it was introduced in New York City by El Chapo's cartel in 2016. Fentanyl-laced heroin was found to be the cause of the accidental overdose death of beloved film and TV actor Michael K. Williams.

"This is the greatest threat that we have ever faced in drug law enforcement. Nearly 108,000 overdose deaths in a 12-month period, 295 people dying every day," offered DEA New York Division Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarantino. "Lisa, this is the equivalent of a 737 crashing every single day in the United States."

Another disturbing trend is the combining of drugs. The LA County medical examiner determined Grammy-winning rapper Coolio – whose hit song "Gangsters' Paradise" was the theme for the Michelle Pfeiffer movie "Dangerous Minds" – died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Dr. Indra Cidambi sees this often in her addiction treatment practice, and says "fentanyl is part of anything and everything."

Dr. Cidambi says many times patients seeking treatment will tell her they're using one drug when actually a potentially lethal combination.

"People are taking substances without even knowing what they're taking. That's very sad to start with, and then, for a treatment provider like me, I have to immediately change gears."

The drug xylazine, called "tranq" or the zombie drug, is a powerful animal tranquilizer, often combined with heroin and fentanyl. Too much can immediately stop a user from breathing.

Since it's not an opioid, naloxone, or Narcan have no effect. At the OnPoint overdose prevention centers, drug users can safely consume drugs with medical staff standing by in case they need help, says executive director Sam Rivera.

"We are working with folks who are using already, if we don't create a safe space for those folks to use safely, the deaths in New York, and the deaths in this country are only going to rise."

