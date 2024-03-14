NYC to receive $106M for migrant crisis response from feds

The federal government will release $106 million to reimburse New York City for its response to the migrant crisis, FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay has confirmed.

According to officials, NYC spent $1.45 billion to assist migrants in the 2023 fiscal year. The city rented out entire hotels to house some of the tens of thousands of migrants who came to New York City last year and also put cots in schools and temporarily housed people in tents, a cruise ship terminal and a former police academy building.

Thousands of migrants, assylum seekers are pictured lining up outside The Jacob Javits Federal Building in downtown Manhattan early Tuesday December 05, 2023. (Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

"The $106 million in aid — the rest of a $150 million package earmarked for the Big Apple by Congress last summer — will be made available on Thursday after the Federal Emergency Management Agency formally signs off on City Hall’s reimbursement applications," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office told the New York Post.

"After the city submitted additional paperwork last week, the federal government has indicated that they will remove the hold on these previously allocated funds, giving us the ability to finally submit reimbursements for the up to $107 million. We appreciate the productive collaboration of our federal partners and will continue to work closely with them so money can be release," Nyc Mayor Eric Adams's office said in a statement. "We will continue to advocate for additional federal funding as the city has spent more than $4 billion to manage this national humanitarian crisis, as well as for the comprehensive immigration reform that far-right Republicans have blocked for decades."

