Staten Island joins NJ in legal battle over congestion pricing plan

There’s another hurdle for the city’s congestion pricing plan.

Leaders in Staten Island announced Sunday, that they too will bring their own lawsuit against the Federal Highway Administration to block the toll.

This comes after New Jersey filed a suit on Friday.

"You have to be a first-class idiot to support any plan that intentionally hurts your neighbors and constituents, both from a financial and environmental perspective." — Vito Fossella, Staten Island Borough President

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella made it official Sunday at South Beach, that they they will fight the congestion pricing plan by taking MTA to court, a move New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made last week.

"New Jersey has its approach we’re going to come up with our own approach," Fossella said. "And we have to give it our best shot."

Traffic stands near the Lincoln Tunnel in this aerial photograph above Weehawken, New Jersey. Photographer: Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Like New Jersey, Staten Island is attacking the environmental impact of the plan, which states the borough’s air quality will worsen because more cars and trucks will be diverted to just outside the tolling zone, impacting New Jersey and the outer boroughs.

"The MTA in New York City has admitted it this is a financial fix more than it is an environmental fix," said Gov. Murphy on Face the Nation Sunday.

Staten Island residents are especially ticked off by the toll.

The borough doesn't have a rail system, and many say they have no choice but to take their car to Manhattan.

"Every day I go. I’m going to have to cut down because I can’t afford to pay $23," — Resident

The price of the toll has yet to be determined acre range anywhere from nine to $23. At $23 per driver, five days a week, for 50 weeks that comes to $5,750 a year.

Traffic moves into the Lincoln Tunnel in Union City, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images)

"That’s a car payment" Fossella said. "That’s a vacation for family."

The MTA and transportation experts both say congestion pricing will:

Reduce congestion and pollution

Free up streets for emergency vehicles and mass transit

Fund critical mass transit infrastructure projects like the completion of the second Avenue subway

And some Staten Island residents argue, finding a route on public transportation to the city isn’t hard.

"I take a bus from my house to the park-and-ride and I work right downtown," said one resident. "My commute is under an hour."

The lawsuits targeting the plan's environmental impact, may have a real chance in federal court, which means even if the scanners are up, with a plan expected to go into effect this spring, congestion pricing might not​ be a done deal.

"I’m just glad Staten Island is teaming up with Jersey, because they’re out of control in New York," a resident stated.