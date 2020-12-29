FDNY vaccinations underway but NYPD still waiting for doses

New York City's COVID-19 vaccine rollout for first responders took another step forward on Tuesday, with shots being made available to firefighters. More than a thousand paramedics and EMTs have already received the shot in the arm that could save their life, the FDNY said. But there are growing concerns that NYPD first responders are being left out in the cold without any protection.

Firefighters took turns getting Moderna's coronavirus vaccine at FDNY headquarters at Metrotech Center in Downtown Brooklyn. Firefighter Martha Brekke was among the first group to get the shot.

"I didn't feel much from the needle," she said. "I got it, I want to protect the people I love, the people I work with."

Lt. John Leary said that firefighters should get the shot.

"If you don't believe in it, if you're not sure of it yet," he said, "then do your own research."

A survey showed reluctance among FDNY members to take the vaccine. FDNY and union leaders addressed the issue.

"We go into danger all the time but this is going to allow our members to be a little less apprehensive about going into some situations where they're dealing with potential COVID-infected folks," Chief of Operations Tom Richardson said.

United Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro said he is encouraging members to get vaccinated.

"Right now it seems like several thousand members of the department have signed up to get it," Ansbro said. "That's very encouraging."

Chief of Department John Sudack said the department hopes to get more doses in the next few days.

"We want to have enough vaccine to vaccinate every member of this department," Sudack said.

The NYPD was reportedly on track to also receive the vaccine this week but distribution appears to be delayed.

PBA President Patrick Lynch denounced the delay.

"We cover every part of the front line, from hospitals and housing complexes to the corner store," Lynch said in a statement. "We have more daily contact with New Yorkers than any other city agency."

Detectives Endowment President Paul Di Giacomo called the situation "sad and inexcusable."

"The rank of detective lost six New York City police detectives to this terrible virus," he said. "We call it the invisible bullet because you don't know when you are going to get it and you don't know where it's coming from."

At his daily briefing, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will work to get enough vaccines available to everyone, including the NYPD.

When asked for a response, the NYPD referred FOX 5 NY to the mayor's comment.

The FDNY is operating three locations to make it convenient for their members to get vaccinated.