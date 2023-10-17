Expand / Collapse search

FDNY shuts down St. John Villa migrant shelter amid safety concerns

Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND - The FDNY was on hand at the St John Villa Academy on Monday, shutting down the Staten Island migrant shelter site over the lack of a working sprinkler system and fire alarms. 

Hundreds packed up their belongings and lined up to get onto vans and buses.

One of the migrants leaving, a 30-year-old migrant from Nicaragua who arrived in New York three weeks ago, told us he’s afraid because he doesn’t know where he’ll be going as the weather gets colder. 

Counter-demonstrators near a rally protesting the opening of a temporary shelter for asylum seekers in the Staten Island borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. New York City recently opened a temporary shelter to house 300 migrants at St. John Villa Academy, a former Catholic School, drawing opposition from some Staten Island residents and anti-immigration activists. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The shelter opened in August to ugly protests from local residents - sometimes ending up with arrests. It was to house 300 but took in 170, officials here say they’re being sent back to the Roosevelt Hotel - but believe it’s the safest solution for everyone.

"And what happened today is that the people of this community got what they deserved," Fosella said.

A spokesperson for the city says it continues to struggle to do the best it can for migrants who continue to arrive at the pace of 10k a month. But has been sending a message to Washington for a federal policy to stem the flow.