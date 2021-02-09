FBI: New York DJ smoked up inside rotunda during Capitol riot

article

Federal agents arrested a man from Long Island, New York, on Tuesday morning who is accused of celebrating the storming of the U.S. Capitol by smoking a joint in the rotunda, authorities said.

Greg Rubenacker of Farmingdale was set to appear via teleconference before a judge in federal court in New York on Tuesday to face disorderly conduct and other charges that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia filed in Washington.

FOX 5 NY has learned that Rubenacker works as a DJ.

Prosecutors said Rubenacker posted photos and videos to his Snapchat account showing himself and others outside and inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. One image from his Snapchat story shows a crowd with the Washington Monument visible in the background and the caption: "America is pissed," an FBI agent stated in a document filed in court.

Another segment of his Snapchat video shows him taking a puff from a vape pen while inside the Capitol Rotunda, the FBI agent stated, and then saying, "America, baby. What a time."

In an affidavit seeking an arrest warrant from a magistrate judge, FBI task force officer John M. Mocello further states:

"Later, at about fifty seconds into the recording, the Snapchat story switches to the fourth and final installment. The video shows RUBENACKER sitting near a painting in the Capitol Rotunda and pans around to show the Capitol Rotunda and other rioters. RUBENACKER now has his brown hood down and is smoking what appears to be a marijuana cigarette (or 'joint'). Early on, RUBENACKER looks into the camera and says, 'Smoke out the Capitol, baby.' RUBENACKER then shows other individuals sitting near him and smoking in the Rotunda with a distinctive statue standing nearby. One of the other individuals then says 'How many joints we have?' and can be seen counting the people around him smoking, including RUBENACKER who is holding his marijuana cigarette up in the air. RUBENACKER then immediately pans the camera back to himself and says 'Hell yeah,' as he puts the cigarette back into his mouth, inhales, and exhales smoke into the Capitol Rotunda."

The AP left a message with his attorney on Tuesday seeking comment.

Federal authorities have arrested dozens of people around the country who allegedly participated to varying degrees in the protests and riots around and inside the U.S. Capitol. Hundreds of people overwhelmed police officers and stormed the building, interrupting a joint session of Congress tasked with formalizing Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives has impeached Trump on a charge of inciting the riot and insurrection. The Senate trial is underway.

With The Associated Press