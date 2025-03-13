Expand / Collapse search

Home health aide killed in fatal UWS fire, 77-year-old in critical condition

By
Updated  March 13, 2025 8:28am EDT
FDNY
FOX 5 NY

Caregiver killed in NYC fire leaving 77-year-old woman in critical

FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti spoke to a nearby resident who says she's never feared for her safety but was saddened to hear what happened.

NEW YORK - A home health aide was killed in a fire at an apartment building on the Upper West Side overnight Thursday, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials say the fire broke out on the 14th floor of a 15-story high-rise at 175 West 73rd Street, between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenue, around 3:30 a.m.

The 41-year-old aide was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the 77-year-old woman she was caring for is in critical condition. She is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire is still under investigation, though officials suspect it might have started in the kitchen.

FDNYUpper West Side