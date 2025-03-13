Home health aide killed in fatal UWS fire, 77-year-old in critical condition

A home health aide was killed in a fire at an apartment building on the Upper West Side overnight Thursday, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials say the fire broke out on the 14th floor of a 15-story high-rise at 175 West 73rd Street, between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenue, around 3:30 a.m.

The 41-year-old aide was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the 77-year-old woman she was caring for is in critical condition. She is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire is still under investigation, though officials suspect it might have started in the kitchen.