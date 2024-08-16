Fanatics Fest NYC 2024: Meet Jeter, Brady and more this weekend at the Javits Center

Get ready, sports fans!

Fanatics Fest NYC kicks off on Friday through Sunday at the Javits Center, featuring merch drops, product releases, panels, screenings and more.

JUMP TO: GUESTS l TICKETS l PARKING l HOURS

"Fanatics Fest NYC is a once-in-a-lifetime fan event that will bring together fans and collectors across all sports to celebrate their passions under one roof," the website said.

Here's everything you need to know about the event, including the full list of guests, ticket prices, travel information and hours of operation.

Dozens of guests will be in attendance, including sports legends such as Derek Jeter, Tom Brady, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant.

Derek Jeter holds his plaque during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Fans will be able to have photo ops and autographs from their favorite athletes. Fans are allowed to bring their own items to be signed for autograph sessions. However, items will also be available for purchase on-site at the Fanatics Superstore.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a successful two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Card dealers will be at The Collectors Zone. There will be over 350 booths with dealers from across the county featured in the zone, FFNYC organizers said.

To access the full guest list, click HERE.

Tickets range between $20 and $400. Tickets are non-refundable and non-resellable.

General admission adult tickets will be $50 each day, and include:

Access to all exhibitors on the Show Floor.

Entry to all panels at The Theatre and Center Stage programming.

Up-close experiences with all panels, live podcasting & interactive content, featuring athletes, celebrities, and sports legends.

Interactive show feature areas from NFL, MLS, MLB, NBA, UFC, NHL, WWE and more.

For more information on tickets, click HERE.

"There are many parking options, including garages and surface lots, which are conveniently located within blocks of the Javits Center. The rates for parking along the perimeter of the building vary," the website said.

For more on travel information, click HERE.

Friday, Aug. 16: 9:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17: 10 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18: 10 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

To see the full schedule, click HERE.