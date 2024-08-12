Fanatics Fest NYC 2024: Meet several sports legends at Javits Center

Get ready sports fans, the first ever Fanatics Fest NYC will take place at the Javits Center.

About the immersive sports event

Fanatics Fest NYC takes place from Aug. 16-18. The event will feature merch drops, product releases, panels, and screenings. Guests include Derek Jeter, Tom Brady, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant. To access the full guest list, click here.

Fans will be able to have photo ops and autographs from their favorite athletes. Fans are allowed to bring their own items to be signed for autograph sessions. However, items will also be available for purchase on-site at the Fanatics Superstore.

Card dealers will be at The Collectors Zone. There will be over 350 booths with dealers from across the county will be featured in this zone, FFNYC organizers said.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets range between $20 and $400. Tickets are non-refundable, and non-resellable.

General Admission Adult tickets will be $50 each day.

General admission includes:

Access to all exhibitors on the Show Floor

Entry to all panels at The Theatre and Center Stage programming

Up-close experiences with all panels, live podcasting & interactive content, featuring athletes, celebrities, and sports legends

Interactive show feature areas from NFL, MLS, MLB, NBA, UFC, NHL, WWE and more

Hours of operation

Friday, Aug. 16: 9:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17: 10 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18: 10 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.