Family of Gabby Petito launches Twitter page to help find missing persons

article

The family of Gabby Petito says they have launched a new Twitter page dedicated to helping find missing persons.

The page, called "Gabby - Find the Missing," aims to use the power of social media to spread awareness for various missing persons.

"We have converted our original #findgabby page on FB into a missing persons page. We are expanding it to Twitter and Instagram too," tweeted Petito's stepfather Jim Schmidt. "A work in progress, but we are committed to help find the missing."

The page is already helping spread the word about Lateche Norris, who disappeared on November 5 in San Diego, California after a fight with her boyfriend, who has also apparently disappeared.

Gabby Petito's was reported missing while on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, which sparked a nationwide search. Laundrie returned to his parents' North Port home in the van without her on Sept. 1, though he would end up going missing as well.

Petito's remains were found Sept. 19 at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. More than a month later, Laundrie's skeletal remains were discovered in a North Port park.

RELATED: Brian Laundrie died from gunshot to head, autopsy finds

Last month, Gabby Petito's family attorney floated the notion that "additional individuals" could face charges in connection with her death.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters