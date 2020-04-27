Families stuck at home create entertaining videos

Kate Mull of Sussex County, New Jersey, said she and her family want to make people laugh and smile during this difficult time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's the least we could do," she said.

She and her husband, Jake, along with their four children are making a lot of people laugh on Facebook.

"It all started because we wanted to have formal dinner night on Friday's and Jake came down with quite a get-up on."

That has now grown into theme nights for the family. Everything from dressing up as Disney movie characters to Broadway shows, Halloween, a 1950s night and a luau.

"It's a lot of fun," Jocelyn, their daughter, said. "It gives us something to look forward to during the day."

And, they're a hit on Facebook. Some people are now requesting specific theme nights from the family.

"Everybody's loved it!" daughter Kassandra said. And daughter Jackie added, "It's nice to put a smile on everybody's face."

And it isn't this New Jersey family that is going all out. The Presley family in North Carolina has a huge following on TikTok with more than 36 million views. They've come up with quarantine Olympics at home, which includes events like blindfolded toilet paper dodgeball, blowing a pea across the floor with a straw, and ping pong pots and pans. The son Alex Presley came up with the idea.

"I've had hundreds of families tag me in their videos and say they're doing quarantine Olympics now in their homes as well," he said.

"We've been trying to keep the games simple so people can emulate them," mom Wendy said.

The games brought them all closer as a family, Lee, the dad, said, and it's fun helping other families make the best of the stay-at-home orders.