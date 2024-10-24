NYC fall foliage in Central Park peaks: Here's how to see it
NEW YORK CITY - As of this week, nearly 18,000 trees across Central Park have reached their peak fall color, according to the Central Park Conservancy.
The Conservancy’s skilled arborists provide daily care for over 170 different tree species.
The Conservancy will also provide information daily on when and where to see foliage in the park.
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 11: People walk over the Bow Bridge in Central Park as the leaves turn colors on November 11, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Here's where you can see the most vibrant colors in Central Park:
This week, park-goers can expect to see rich shades of yellow and orange around the Mall, North Meadow, and the Great Hill, the Central Park Conservancy said.
Where are the best fall photo spots?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: People walk through Central Park as leaves begin to change colors on October 26, 2022 in New York City. Leaves around parts of Central Park have begun changing colors while much of Long Island and Upstate New York hav
There are many spots in Central Park to get your fall foliage pictures.
Here are a few spots CentralPark.com suggests you capture the essence of fall:
- The Pond: Located on Central Park South between 5th and 6th Avenues. The pond is famous for the Gapstow Bridge.
- The Mall: Located mid-park between 66th and 72nd Street. The Mall is the home of the largest collection of American elms.
- Bethesda Fountain: Located mid-park on 72nd Street. Park-goers can take in the view of the lake and the trees that border the area.
- Bow Bridge: Located mid-Park at 74th Street west of Bethesda terrace. The Bow Bridge re-opened in January after being closed for two months to replace the span's wood decking.
- The Ramble: After going to Bow Bridge, head to the Ramble. It is composed of 38 acres of winding pathways between 73rd and 78th streets.
- Turtle Pond: Located mid-Central Park at 79th Street. You will also be able to capture the beautiful leaves near the Great Lawn.
- The Reservoir: Located on 85th Street to 96th Street, from east to west. CentralPark.com said the east side of the Reservoir is adorned with yellow leaves and striking dark bark, while the west side is illuminated by shades of red and bronze due to the cherry trees around it.
- Conservatory Garden: Located on the East Side from 104th-106th Streets. The photo opportunities here are endless! CentralPark.com said some of the most interesting trees and plants at the garden are the crabapple, stewart, star magnolia, and mums.