NYC fall foliage in Central Park peaks: Here's how to see it

As of this week, nearly 18,000 trees across Central Park have reached their peak fall color, according to the Central Park Conservancy.

The Conservancy’s skilled arborists provide daily care for over 170 different tree species.

The Conservancy will also provide information daily on when and where to see foliage in the park.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 11: People walk over the Bow Bridge in Central Park as the leaves turn colors on November 11, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

Here's where you can see the most vibrant colors in Central Park:

This week, park-goers can expect to see rich shades of yellow and orange around the Mall, North Meadow, and the Great Hill, the Central Park Conservancy said.

Where are the best fall photo spots?

There are many spots in Central Park to get your fall foliage pictures.

Here are a few spots CentralPark.com suggests you capture the essence of fall: