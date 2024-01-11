Bow Bridge reopens in Central Park

Central Park's iconic Bow Bridge is now officially open after being closed for two months to replace the span's wood decking.

The Bow Bridge is one of the most iconic and photographed features of Central Park.

It was built in 1862 and spans 60 feet across Central Park Lake and connects Cherry Hill and the Ramble.

"We're thrilled to announce that this masterpiece of Victorian-era design is now open for your enjoyment!" Central Park tweeted Monday afternoon.

The bridge was repaired "due to immense wear-and-tear received from the public".