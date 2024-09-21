Last day of summer, first day of fall: Things to know about the season

Fall aboard! Fall is here.

It is officially time for pumpkin-spiced-everything, apple picking and all the fall things to do.

This year, the autumnal equinox will happen at 8:43 a.m. ET on Sunday Sept. 22.

What is fall?

Fall is a transition season, meaning the hot weather pattern of summer begins to change to the cold weather pattern of winter . The result can be large fluctuations in temperatures, severe weather and the first snows of the season.

The autumnal equinox is the moment when the sun crosses the equator, meaning those of us living in earth's Northern Hemisphere will begin seeing more darkness than light.

The equinox is when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun. There are only two equinoxes each year, the vernal & autumnal.

Fall foliage

The 2024 fall foliage season has officially begun in New York State.

One of the highlights of the fall is when the leaves begin to change, casting hues of orange, yellows and reds across its trees and forests.

What is daylight saving time?

Daylight Saving Time (DST) involves moving clocks forward one hour during the summer months and setting them back in the fall.

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2:00 a.m.

That means on Saturday night, clocks should be set back 1 hour, giving everyone an extra hour of sleep. Sunrise and sunset will occur about an hour earlier, providing more morning daylight.

Though DST is often seen as a uniquely American practice, many other countries also observe this time change.

Things to do for fall in NYC

From fall cocktails, to food fests, apple picking, and everything in between — here are some things to do this fall.

Halloween

Ready to get into the Halloween spirit? Experience the magic of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ at the New York Botanical Garden, starting Sept. 27.

This immersive light show runs Thursday through Sunday from dusk to 10 p.m. until Nov. 30. Tickets start at $39 and are available here.

Apple picking

Though orchards and farms might feel like escapes from New York City's hustle, the Big Apple is actually close to some of the best harvests of the year.

New York Public Library's fall programs

As summer ends and a new school year looms, the New York Public Library (NYPL) is ramping up with diverse programs catering to children, teens, and adults, extending beyond traditional books.

As we move into the fall, NYPL is planning to keep the momentum going with a variety of programs.

One of the highlights is the ongoing celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of writer, activist and Harlem native James Baldwin.

The library will also be hosting a Banned Books Week event from September 22 to 28, highlighting some of the challenges other libraries across the nation are facing. There is also an accompanying Teen Banned Book Club event, which will shine a spotlight on young adult titles that have been the subject of bans or challenges.

In October, the library will host its annual college fair, which is open to all teens and their families. The fair is aimed at helping teens navigate college applications and admissions, with over 30 colleges, universities and community-based organizations scheduled to attend to share information and resources.

When does winter begin?

The first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere starts with the winter solstice, which takes place this year on December 21 at 4:20 a.m.

The winter solstice is the shortest day and longest night of the year. In the Northern Hemisphere, it happens when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn.