Fall things to do in NYC: Negroni week, football, apple picking, ChainFest
NEW YORK - Fall 2024 officially starts this Sunday in New York City and there's plenty to do in the city to bring in the new season.
From fall cocktails, to food fests, apple picking, and everything in between — here are some things to do this weekend.
JUMP TO: FUN THINGS TO DO | ROOFTOPS | COCKTAILS | APPLE PICKING | FOOTBALL
Negroni cocktails NYC
Negroni cocktail (Photo by Oksana Parafeniuk/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Be sure to get a sip of Negroni Week, which wraps up this Sunday.
Here are a few negroni cocktails to try in and around New York City:
- Bitter Isle at Shinji’s: Made with a rich syrup using gentian root and orange leaves from a local citrus farm in New Jersey.
- Caprese Negroni at Congress Bar: Made with sweet vermouth and balsamic vinegar, this negroni tastes just like a summer vacation
- Golden Heart at Mister Paradise: Made with mango-infused The Botanist Distiller’s Strength and blanc vermouth to represent the Filipino culture
- Ocean Prime: Made with
Fun things to do in NYC
NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES Street scene in New York City (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Swingers, the Crazy Golf Club (NoMad)
Take a swing at Swingers NoMad, a golf experience that offers a fun twist on the game with DJs, gourmet street food, and cocktails.
From Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, guests can enjoy Halloween specials, including a prize wheel on the 9th hole with chances to win festive cocktails or daring treats.
ChainFest NYC Michelin Chef makes chain food
The Los Angeles-based event, known for its innovative takes on iconic chain restaurant dishes, is expanding to New York City for the first time.
On Sept. 21, from noon to 4 p.m., Randall’s Island Park will host this immersive food festival featuring Michelin-starred chef Tim Hollingsworth’s versions of dishes from Red Robin, Panda Express, KFC, and more, along with debut dishes from KFC and Panda Express, and nostalgic experiences like a Chuck E. Cheese adult arcade and a Trader Vic’s pop-up.
Candle making at Apotheke (Red Hook)
At Apotheke Studio, guests can try a personalized candle-making experience, where they’ll explore fragrance discovery and create a custom candle that reflects their unique style. With over 50 different fragrance oils to choose from, it’s a perfect option for a fun date night or cozy activity. Tickets start at $60 per guest.
The Second City New York (Williamsburg)
Laugh your way through The Second City’s two standout shows: Ruthless Acts of Kindness, a hilarious take on navigating modern dilemmas, and A Fully Improvised Extravaganza, featuring surprise celebrity guests and improv all-stars.
Past appearances include stars like Padma Lakshmi, David Cross, and Jeff Hiller, you never know who will show up next!
‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ at NYC Botanical Garden
Ready to get into the Halloween spirit? Experience the magic of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ at the New York Botanical Garden, starting Sept. 27.
This immersive light show runs Thursday through Sunday from dusk to 10 p.m. until Nov. 30.
Tickets start at $39 and are available here.
Rooftops and places to watch football in NYC
Here are some rooftops to soak up the final days of summer!
Elevate your football experience at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square and The Highlight Room.
Magic Hour has a new lineup of food and drink deals, live DJ performances, and eight large TVs, making it a great spot to catch every game, especially with the launch of the Sunday Bubbles party starting September 22, featuring bubbles and live music from 5 PM to midnight.
- Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge: Offering views of The Empire State Building, the magical rooftop launched a 2-Hour Endless Drink Pass, in which guests buy tickets online for $45 to enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar only from 5:00-7:00 pm, any day of the week.
- The Highlight Room: Located on the LES with stunning views of the New York Skyline with an unbeatable happy hour Sunday and Tuesday through Friday, featuring $5 Rosé by the glass and cocktail pitchers to share.
Apple picking near NYC
File: Branches heavy with apples. (Arne Dedert/picture alliance / Getty Images)
Though orchards and farms might feel like escapes from New York City's hustle, the Big Apple is actually close to some of the best harvests of the year.
Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm (1335 White Hill Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY)
This Westchester farm is just an hour’s drive from New York City.
Don’t miss the charming market with its array of baked goods, including fresh pies, famous apple cider doughnuts, wine from White Hill Vineyard, and unique strudel sticks.
By transit: About 1 hour and 30 minutes.
By car: Approximately 1 hour and 5 minutes.
Outhouse Orchards (139 Hardscrabble Rd, North Salem, NY)
Outhouse Orchards offers a premier apple-picking experience and a full autumn celebration.
Visit in September and October for their Fall Festival, where you can enjoy activities like rubber duck races, hayrides, and wood-fired pizza, along with 12 apple varieties including tangy McIntoshes and sweet Jonamacs.
By transit: Take a Metro-North train from Grand Central Station to Brewster Station, then a taxi or ride-sharing service to the orchard.
By car: Approximately 90 minutes.
Fall cocktails to try in NYC
The Velveeta Veltini includes "Velveeta infused vodka," olive brine and vermouth. The drink is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo Velveeta Shells & Cheese. (Credit: Business Wire/Velveeta)
- Chama Mama's "Black Sea Sour" (121 Montague St, New York) This bold fall cocktail is crafted with rich Georgian brandy, fresh lemon juice, and a velvety foam, delivering a perfectly balanced, smooth finish.
- Cool Sips’s Fall Special Sips (30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York & 84 South Street, Pier 16,New York) NYC’s first "dirty soda" shop, Cool Sips, is now offering four limited edition fall drinks, including Nags Head (Root beer, toasted marshmallow, brown sugar) and Goose Rocks (unsweetened black tea, pumpkin pie, vanilla cream boba) – perfect for those seeking autumnal flavors that aren’t pumpkin spice!
- Brooklyn Kura’s "Onibaba" (34 34th St., Brooklyn) Seven-year kome shochu (a Japanese rice-based distillate) is expertly blended with Japanese curry, sweet red bean, and pear for an autumn-hued libation.
- Agency of Record’s "Brand Ambassador" (118 E 40th St, New York) This tart gimlet variation contains Serbian pear brandy and gin infused with classic autumn flavors like allspice, cinnamon, clove, and almond. Despite this depth of fall flavor, it is still bright and citrusy like its classic counterpart, so those craving the tart punch of a gimlet will still be able to enjoy this fall-spiced riff.
- Patent Pending’s "Made from Memory" (49 W 27th St, New York) This apple brandy toddy brings together several classic fall flavors – orange liqueur, fig leaf, earl grey tea, and cream, with gin (served hot).
- Sereneco's "Sereneco Derby" (113 Franklin St, Brooklyn) Bourbon, rosemary, honey, and grapefruit blend seamlessly into a classic autumn libation that’s earthy with tangy citrus and sweet honey notes.