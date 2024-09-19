Fall things to do in NYC: Negroni week, football, apple picking, ChainFest

Fall 2024 officially starts this Sunday in New York City and there's plenty to do in the city to bring in the new season.

From fall cocktails, to food fests, apple picking, and everything in between — here are some things to do this weekend.

JUMP TO: FUN THINGS TO DO | ROOFTOPS | COCKTAILS | APPLE PICKING | FOOTBALL

Negroni cocktails NYC

Negroni cocktail (Photo by Oksana Parafeniuk/For The Washington Post via Getty Images) Expand

Be sure to get a sip of Negroni Week, which wraps up this Sunday.

Here are a few negroni cocktails to try in and around New York City:

Bitter Isle at Shinji’s: Made with a rich syrup using gentian root and orange leaves from a local citrus farm in New Jersey.

Caprese Negroni at Congress Bar: Made with sweet vermouth and balsamic vinegar, this negroni tastes just like a summer vacation

Golden Heart at Mister Paradise: Made with mango-infused The Botanist Distiller’s Strength and blanc vermouth to represent the Filipino culture

Ocean Prime: Mad with

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES Street scene in New York City (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Take a swing at Swingers NoMad, a golf experience that offers a fun twist on the game with DJs, gourmet street food, and cocktails.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, guests can enjoy Halloween specials, including a prize wheel on the 9th hole with chances to win festive cocktails or daring treats.

ChainFest NYC Michelin Chef makes chain food

The Los Angeles-based event, known for its innovative takes on iconic chain restaurant dishes, is expanding to New York City for the first time.

On Sept. 21, from noon to 4 p.m., Randall’s Island Park will host this immersive food festival featuring Michelin-starred chef Tim Hollingsworth’s versions of dishes from Red Robin, Panda Express, KFC, and more, along with debut dishes from KFC and Panda Express, and nostalgic experiences like a Chuck E. Cheese adult arcade and a Trader Vic’s pop-up.

Candle making at Apotheke (Red Hook)

At Apotheke Studio, guests can try a personalized candle-making experience, where they’ll explore fragrance discovery and create a custom candle that reflects their unique style. With over 50 different fragrance oils to choose from, it’s a perfect option for a fun date night or cozy activity. Tickets start at $60 per guest.

Laugh your way through The Second City’s two standout shows: Ruthless Acts of Kindness, a hilarious take on navigating modern dilemmas, and A Fully Improvised Extravaganza, featuring surprise celebrity guests and improv all-stars.

Past appearances include stars like Padma Lakshmi, David Cross, and Jeff Hiller, you never know who will show up next!

Get your tickets here.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ at NYC Botanical Garden

Ready to get into the Halloween spirit? Experience the magic of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ at the New York Botanical Garden, starting Sept. 27.

This immersive light show runs Thursday through Sunday from dusk to 10 p.m. until Nov. 30.

Tickets start at $39 and are available here.

Here are some rooftops to soak up the final days of summer!

Elevate your football experience at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square and The Highlight Room.

Magic Hour has a new lineup of food and drink deals, live DJ performances, and eight large TVs, making it a great spot to catch every game, especially with the launch of the Sunday Bubbles party starting September 22, featuring bubbles and live music from 5 PM to midnight.

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge: Offering views of The Empire State Building, the magical rooftop launched a 2-Hour Endless Drink Pass, in which guests buy tickets online for $45 to enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar only from 5:00-7:00 pm, any day of the week.

$5 Rosé by the glass and cocktail pitchers to share. The Highlight Room : Located on the LES with stunning views of the New York Skyline with an unbeatable happy hour Sunday and Tuesday through Friday, featuringby the glass and cocktail pitchers to share.

File: Branches heavy with apples. (Arne Dedert/picture alliance / Getty Images)

Though orchards and farms might feel like escapes from New York City's hustle, the Big Apple is actually close to some of the best harvests of the year.

Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm (1335 White Hill Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY)

This Westchester farm is just an hour’s drive from New York City.

Don’t miss the charming market with its array of baked goods, including fresh pies, famous apple cider doughnuts, wine from White Hill Vineyard, and unique strudel sticks.

By transit: About 1 hour and 30 minutes.

By car: Approximately 1 hour and 5 minutes.

Outhouse Orchards (139 Hardscrabble Rd, North Salem, NY)

Outhouse Orchards offers a premier apple-picking experience and a full autumn celebration.

Visit in September and October for their Fall Festival, where you can enjoy activities like rubber duck races, hayrides, and wood-fired pizza, along with 12 apple varieties including tangy McIntoshes and sweet Jonamacs.

By transit: Take a Metro-North train from Grand Central Station to Brewster Station, then a taxi or ride-sharing service to the orchard.

By car: Approximately 90 minutes.

The Velveeta Veltini includes "Velveeta infused vodka," olive brine and vermouth. The drink is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo Velveeta Shells & Cheese. (Credit: Business Wire/Velveeta)