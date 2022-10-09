Excessive social media use linked to depression: Study

article

New research finds that people who constantly use social media are more likely to develop depression within six months, regardless of their personality type.

The study, from the University of Arkansas, argues that frequent social media use can have a negative effect on the mental health of young adults.

"Previous research has linked the development of depression with numerous factors," the study's authors noted. "However, the literature has been lacking in studies that focus on how various personality characteristics may interact with social media use and depression. This new study addressed these important research questions, finding strong and linear associations of depression across all personality traits."

The study found that people with high agreeableness were 49% less likely to become depressed than people with low agreeableness. Those with high neuroticism were twice as likely to develop depression than those with low neuroticism when using more than 300 minutes of social media each day.

However, for every personality trait, social media use was strongly associated with the development of depression.

The study's authors said they believe social media dependency leads to excessive comparing with others seemingly better off.

The study reviewed research from another study of people 18 to 30.