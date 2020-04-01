ER doctor dies a week after first exhibiting coronavirus symptoms

article

A New Jersey emergency room doctor died just a week after he exhibited the first symptoms of coronavirus.

Dr. Frank Gabrin lived in Manhattan and worked at East Orange General Hospital.

Friends claim that Gabrin had been forced to use the same face mask for multiple shifts.

After developing symptoms, he was reportedly told to self-quarantine. He woke up Tuesday morning with breathing difficulties and was dead in less than two hours.

Gabrin was a two-time cancer survivor and author. He married just a year ago.

Tributes from friends poured in on social media.