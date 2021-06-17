Emergency crews responding to reports of aircraft down off Long Beach Island

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a downed aircraft off Long Beach Island in Ocean County.

A witness tells FOX5NY.com that firefighters have converged in Spray Beach off East 26th Street. Lifeguards are out with trailers as far south as East 18th Street in Beach Haven.

A helicopter appears to be circling the beach. There is an unconfirmed report of a glider down in the water about one mile from the shoreline.

A helicopter searches the waters off 18th Street in Beach Haven, NJ after an aircraft reportedly went down further north off 26th Street in Spray Beach. (Photo cred: Jacqueline Sneyers)

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are on the scene. It was not clear if anyone had been rescued from the water.

Last year, a pilot was rescued after a banner plane plunged into the ocean in Surf City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters